Former Nacogdoches city councilman, mayor, county judge Bob Dunn remembered at memorial service

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - This morning, family and friends of Bob Dunn, a former Nacogdoches city councilman, mayor, and county judge, remembered him at a memorial service. Dunn was 89 when he passed away on Tuesday. He lived life to the fullest and along the way served his country, family and community.
Bob Dunn developed an obligation to serve at an early age says his daughter Jennifer Dunn Key.
"When he was 14 years old they needed a school bus driver, so he started driving a school bus at 14, so everybody could get to school," shared Key.
From Mt. Pleasant High School, Dunn served in the Air Force. He never ever lost his love for flying, especially when in the open cockpit of his PT-19.
"He felt free. We really feel like that's where he felt close to God. He had a couple of experiences in the air which affected him deeply. Oh, but man, he loved flying," said Key.
Dunn would bring air shows to the community, but his true gift to Nacogdoches was his service.
He was a city commissioner for 10 years, county judge for four years, and mayor for three years. He always kept a close watch on the bottom line says fellow city commissioner, David Norton.
"He wanted to see that the money was well used and wasn't wasted," said Norton.
Over the years, deep friendships formed.
"I have known Bob about 59 years,” said Floyd Dobbs.
A Dragon football night wouldn't be complete without a couples' night with the Dunns says Floyd Dobbs. Not everyone knew Dunn on that level, but his voice was sure recognizable in many households.
Dunn operated radio stations KSFA AM AND FM92 from 1959 to 1989. After that, in old school radio fashion, a dedicated Rotarian would present the news minute at weekly meetings.
"Everybody that was new to the club (would say), 'Gosh, that guy ought to be a radio announcer," chuckled Dobbs.
Dunn never lost his knack for promoting Nacogdoches. In 2008, he helped out the Blueberry Festival.
The public servant, family man, and a good friend lived to 89, but he wasn’t thru with life.
"Of the people I have met in my entire life, he's the only one who so strongly wanted to live forever," said Key.
Bob Dunn is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy Dunn, three daughters, and their families.
In a giving spirit, Dunn donated his remains to science.
For a complete obituary, click here.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.