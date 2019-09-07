Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Hot and sunny this afternoon. Highs are expected to reach 101 degrees today and humidity values could make it feel closer to 105-110 in a few spots across East Texas so a Heat Advisory will remain in effect for our eastern counties until 7 PM this evening. Clear skies tonight, then a muggy start for your Sunday. Temperatures will start off in the lower to middle 70s but with clear and sunny skies, expect another quick warm-up into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees by tomorrow afternoon. High pressure will begin to loosen its hold over East Texas tomorrow and could give a small window for a few afternoon scattered showers Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday although most will likely stay dry. We will also see a slight increase in cloud cover as we head into the middle part of next week meaning we could cool into the lower to middle 90s before dry conditions and sunshine return on Friday and temperatures could climb back up into the middle to upper 90s by next weekend.