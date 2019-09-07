SFA’s Humphry’s get win No.700

HEAR IT FROM HUMPHREYSOn SFA’s three wins in two days | “Last night in the match against Loyola we were able to get some of those travel jitters out of the way. Today we had a fresh slate and everyone seemed to have their legs back under them. We have played some really, really good volleyball today. Although we started off a little slow, we were able to make it 14-all and then never looked back against Texas Tech. That match saw us play really good defense and that allowed the offense to start clicking. From there we carried that over to the Austin Peay match really enjoyed one of our best matches of the year from that standpoint.”On the effect SFA’s defense has on its offense | “I can definitely tell you that our defense- which has been good – was even better today. That led to a lot of great offensive opportunities. We executed a game plan almost to perfection against Austin Peay. There are some things they do really, really well. We didn’t allow them to score on any of their unorthodox plays that can cause teams problems if you aren’t prepared for it.”On reaching the 700-win milestone | "Typically I wouldn’t know that those milestones are coming but I did know this year because I remember when we went to the NCAA Tournament last year someone mentioned that if we win a national championship then that would be my 700th win. You do the math from there and think, ‘well, I guess I only need six, then,’ so that stuck out a little bit.On getting the milestone win in Illinois and what it means overall | “The fact that we were able to do it here meant more to me than some of those other milestone. I had family and close friends that came out to watch which made things very special. It’s definitely fun for me – that’s why I continue to do it. I’m very passionate about the sport of volleyball. I feel blessed to have had this opportunity so long and that SFA gave me this opportunity when I was a 23-year-old. All of the players that have come through this program, this was all them. I have never once put on a uniform and went out there to complete. Those wins are for them, all of the assistant coaches who have come through the program and helped make it what it is today.”On facing Northwestern for the second time in two years | "Last year when we faced them they passed really well. I’m expecting them to pass extremely well this year, too, but I don’t think we’ll be as intimidated by the size this year because we have seen a lot of size so far in our non-conference schedule. It’s a battle we’re really excited about. We get an opportunity to come out and potentially get a win against a team that plays in the Big Ten – the strongest volleyball conference in the country.