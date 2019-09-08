Authorities identify man killed in Etoile deputy-involved shooting

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The identity of a man killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Etoile has been released.
According to Judge Dorothy Tigner Thompson, Nacogdoches County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, Terry Wayne Phipps died in the shooting.
According to a Facebook live video from Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges, deputies were called to a disturbance where a suspect had possibly stabbed someone.
The sheriff said the suspect then attempted to hijack several vehicles in the area.
Deputies found the suspect near the intersection of FM 226 and Highway 103, and an altercation occurred that led to the shooting, according to Sheriff Bridges.
Deputies did everything they could to save the suspects life, but he was pronounced deceased. No deputies were injured.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.