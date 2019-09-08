Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have another hot and sunny day ahead! Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the upper 90s to low triple digits. Skies will stay clear and winds will be light from the south. Overnight we will cool to the mid-70s. Tomorrow we will slip back into the mid-90s and keep mostly sunny skies. That will carry over into Tuesday as well. When Wednesday rolls around we bring in the chance of seeing a few stray showers in the afternoon. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny, clear and warm with temperatures in the mid-90s. Next weekend is looking great with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures.