Angelina College to host QPR training event in honor of Suicide Awareness Week

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - This week is suicide prevention week.
Angelina College is hosting an event to help raise awareness on the issue and equip those with resources to help identify signs and symptoms.
It’s called QPR Institute, which stands for question, persuade, and train.
People trained in QPR will learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to refer someone to help.
Jordan Lacaille is a student life and orientation coordinator at Angelina College.
She explained how the course will help others.
“It's about a 90 minute presentation, but they learn that suicide shouldn’t be such a scare taboo word but the more we actually open up and talk about it I feel as though well not me, but research shows that more people are willing to go out and get help because right now if you say suicide it's more of like oh we whisper it and you don't get help,” said Lacaille.
The event will be held on Thursday, September 12th at 3 p.m. at Angelina College in the community services building room 104.
The event is free, and it is open to the public.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.