Angelina Master Gardeners rededicate Liberty Garden to honor 9/11, first responders

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Gerald and Linda Snider were at the Houston airport when they first heard the devastating news about the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
“And everybody was crying, and it left such a memory. And I was so thankful to people who responded, and I wanted to the do something to honor them," said Linda Snider.
The Liberty Garden was created in 2002 by the Sniders and volunteers of the Angelina Master Gardeners.
Last spring, the Liberty Garden was updated with hardscape, plants and a memorial stone to honor those who lost their lives.
“We all said in 2002 we will not forget, and people had forgotten what the purpose of that garden was. So we put a stone in so we can remember. People will walk by and see what the purpose is. And we will stop and pause and remember the purpose of that garden,” said Elaine Cameron, Master Gardener.
State Representative Trent Ashby, Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery and Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches were all present during the ceremony and provided remarks.
Snider said her hope is that everyone locally and nationally will continue to honor those who run to danger to protect us and never forget the thousands who lost their lives on 9/11.
“It makes me have a renewed wish to support local law enforcement and the firemen and the people that help all of us and if we support all of us and if support our group and the next group supports their group then their will be a renewing of the spirit of helpfulness and thankfulness,” said Snider.
Volunteers from Lowes helped the Master Gardner’s install the new Liberty Garden as part of their Lowes Heroes Project.
