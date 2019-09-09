First Alert: Isolated showers may cool a few down the next couple of days

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are finally seeing some rain showers and isolated thunderstorms return to East Texas as a little surge of moisture coming in off the Gulf of Mexico is aiding some of these scattered downpours.
The ridge of high pressure has weakened and shifted east of our area, which will allow some low-end rain chances to continue through the mid-week time frame. The chances for rain will be at 20% on Tuesday and 30% on Wednesday.
Considering how dry it has been in recent weeks, we will take any rain we can get, even if it may not be as heavy or as widespread as we would like it to be to help keep our vegetation plush and green.
Drier air returns by Thursday and Friday, which will lead a return to sunny, hot, and dry weather. Another batch of moisture may sneak in by Sunday and early next week to bring back a slight chance of rain.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.