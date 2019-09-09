Kirbyville CISD officials: Football player who suffered spinal injury showing improvement

KIRBYVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A Kirbyville CISD football player who suffered a spinal injury in Friday night’s game against Lumberton is recovering in a Houston hospital.
Georgia Sayers, the acting superintendent for Kirbyville CISD, said the boy that was hurt in Friday night’s game is 15.
Sayers shared a statement from the injured player’s family.
“He is continuing to regain strength and show improvement,” the statement from the family said. “His left side is weak, and he will begin physical therapy today to address the deficits. He will remain in ICU as the team works to regulate his blood pressure.”
The statement also went on to thank the members of the Kirbyville community for their prayers.
“The family appreciates the love and support they have received during this time,” the statement said.
According to a KJAS.com article, the boy suffered the spinal injury during the third quarter of Kirbyville CISD’s home game against Lumberton Friday night.
A post on the Kirbyville High School Facebook page stated that the player suffered a neck/spinal cord injury. The boy was airlifted to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.
Holli Farias, the principal of Kirbyville High School, said in the post that the player has regained movement in his arms and legs.
“The family is very pleased with the improvements made at this time,” the Facebook post stated. “The family knows that God is at work restoring his body and they appreciate the prayers and support from his friends, family, school, and community.”
Farris also said that she wanted to acknowledge the great sportsmanship and respect the Lumberton Raiders showed to the Kirbyville CISD community Friday night.
“The response was heartfelt and greatly appreciated in such a difficult time for our players, our district, and the Kirbyville community,” Farias wrote in the Facebook post. “To the Wildcat community, I am so proud of the way this community stands together in prayer for healing and strength. Our Wildcat needs you as does his friends and family. Please continue to lift them in prayer.”
