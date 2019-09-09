Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Yesterday we made a new record for the high temperature in Tyler of 101 degrees. Today we will be a bit on the cooler side with temperatures warming to about 96 degrees and skies staying partly to mostly sunny. Southern counties have a slight chance of seeing a few stray afternoon showers come though but they will clear overnight. Tomorrow will be a similar day with lots of sunshine, partly sunny skies and a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Wednesday is looking to be the best day to see a few more widespread showers which will help our temperatures stay in the lower 90s. Thursday and Friday we will dry out and warm to the mid-90s. Next weekend expect clear sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid-90s.