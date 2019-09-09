Nacogdoches police file 2nd robbery charge on suspect accused of robbing South St. store

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department have filed a second aggravated robbery charge on the man accused of robbing a convenience store in the 1300 block of South Street on Aug. 27.
Sgt. Brett Ayres, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches, Police Department, said detectives filed a second first-degree felony aggravated robbery charge on Jermikilan Kelwin Page, 25, of Nacogdoches, at the county jail in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at a convenience store in the 5000 block of East Main Street earlier this year.
No bond amount has been set for Page’s second charge. His bond amount was set at $50,000 for the first aggravated robbery charge.
According to a press release, Nacogdoches Police Department officers went to check out a report of an armed robbery that occurred at the convenience store located in the 1300 block of South Street at about 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 27.
The store clerk told police that a man who was armed with a pistol came into the store and demanded money from the register, the press release stated. After he allegedly took a known amount of money, the man then fled on foot.
NPD officers located a silver Honda CRV leaving the area of the robbery a short time later and made an attempt to make an “investigative stop” on the vehicle, the press release stated. The driver of the vehicle allegedly led officers on a vehicle chase east on Southwest Stallings Drive.
The chase went from Durst Street to the 2300 block of Southeast Stallings Drive, the press release stated. At that point, the vehicle stopped, and two suspects allegedly fled on foot.
NPD officers took Page, one of the two suspects in the vehicle, into custody at about 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 27. Page was arrested and taken to the county jail without any further incident.
The second suspect who fled from Nacogdoches PD officers is still at large.
