Nacogdoches police: Lucky Stop store robbed at gunpoint

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A suspect allegedly displayed a gun at the Lucky Stop store on East Main Street in Nacogdoches late Sunday night and took cash and cigarettes.
Sgt. Brett Ayres with the Nacogdoches Police Department said the alleged armed robbery occurred a little before 9 p.m. Sunday. The victim said an individual wearing what appeared to be a bandanna over his or her face came into the store and displayed a black handgun.
The suspect took cash and cigarettes and then fled on foot, Ayres said.
No one was injured in the incident.
The incident is being investigated as a first-degree felony aggravated robbery.
