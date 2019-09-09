Nacogdoches sheriff releases new information about officer-involved shooting in Etoile

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office has released more information on a deputy-involved shooting that left a suspect dead Saturday.
According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday shortly after 1:20 pm, Nacogdoches Combined Dispatch received a 911 call about a stabbing that occurred at highway 103E and FM 95. The caller also advised that the suspect then approached his vehicle and attempted to cut him with a knife and take his vehicle.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect was observed getting into another vehicle which was a white Dodge Ram pickup truck that traveled westbound on highway 103 towards Etoile. The witness/victim continued to follow the truck and remain on the line with dispatch reporting information as it occurred.
The suspect exited from the white dodge truck in Etoile, Texas at highway 103 E and FM 226. It was reported to dispatch that before deputies arrived on scene, that the suspect attempted to car jack several more vehicles on highway 103 E. The suspect also entered into a residence unlawfully where other victims were assaulted.
The sheriff’s office said a deputy arrived on the scene and attempted to arrest the suspect. The suspect refused to comply and during the attempted arrest shots were fired by the Deputy. EMS was summoned to the scene and deputies started life saving measures to include CPR
The sheriff’s office said Terry Wayne Phipps, 40, from Cushing, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, Judge Tigner-Thompson. An autopsy was ordered.
The sheriff’s office said the deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave per the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office policy and procedure.
The Texas Rangers were notified and called to the scene. They will be the primary agency handling the shooting investigation. The Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office will be conducting an internal investigation into the shooting, and will also be investigating other crimes that were alleged to have occurred on that day by the suspect.
Law Enforcement is seeking information on the identification of the person driving the white dodge ram pickup truck. Authorities need to speak with this possible victim on what occurred from Highway 103 E and 95 until the suspect exited the vehicle in Etoile. They are asking this person to please contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at 936-560-7794 or their local DPS office.
