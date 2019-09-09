Officials warn landowners of danger posed by abandoned wells in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officials in Nacogdoches County are warning landowners of the dangers posed by hidden and often overlooked water wells.
Abandoned wells can all kinds of accidents; many take place in which people or animals fall down the deep holes. The Pineywoods Groundwater Conservation District (PGCD) said many accidents can be avoided by properly plugging the wells.
“This is an open hole that goes down into water. Someone’s well down the road there uses that same water,” said John McFarland, district manager of PGCD, as he referenced an abandoned well. “They’re about 36 inches in diameter. It’s brick-lined; it’s an old well. But there’s hundreds of these wells out here."
Aside from the threat of injury or death, McFarland said there are concerns people may mistake wells as empty, and throw trash or other disposables down into them. That’s why McFarland said it’s so important landowners know how to properly plug a well to avoid any issues.
“There are state regulations on proper disposal. We don’t want garbage or sand or whatever dumped into these wells, that just creates a bigger problem,” McFarland explained.
Materials like clay make for a proper filler to make sure abandoned or empty wells are filled. Over time the mixture is sure to settle, McFarland said, so it’s important to check on wells every few months to ensure it’s remained plugged.
The PGCD will host an Abandoned Well Awareness presentation on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at a location on U.S. 59 near Quail Run Road.
For more information about the presentation, or landowners who have questions about properly plugging wells, contact the Pineywoods Groundwater Conservation District at 936-568-9292.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.