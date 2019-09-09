Texas Rangers to investigate deputy-involved shooting in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Texas Rangers are continuing the investigation into a shooting involving a Nacogdoches County Deputy that took place over the weekend in Etoile.
The sheriff's office said on Monday the deputy is now on administrative leave.
On Saturday, a man died after being shot by a Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Deputy during an altercation.
The deputy's name hasn't been released. Sheriff Jason Bridges said the deputy is on administrative leave while the incident is under review, as required by department policy.
The whole incident unfolded on Saturday afternoon involving Terry Wayne Phipps, 40.
Sheriff Bridges said Saturday that deputies were called to a disturbance where a suspect had possibly stabbed someone.
The sheriff said Phipps was approaching cars and attacking drivers as he attempted to carjack several vehicles in the area.
Sheriff Bridges said deputies confronted Phipps near the intersection of FM 226 and Highway 103, where an altercation occurred that led to the fatal shooting.
The suspect’s body was transported to Tyler for an autopsy.
