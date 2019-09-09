Tyler police: Man forced wife against her will into vehicle, led police on pursuit

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police said they arrested a man after he allegedly kicked in the door of a motel room, forced his wife against her will into a vehicle, then led police on a pursuit.
According to a press release, Phillip Jones, 51, of Nacogdoches was arrested on charges of burglary and evading police in a vehicle.
Around 11:34 a.m. Monday, September 9, police were called to the Super 8 Motel located at 2616 NNW Loop 323 in reference to a report of a man kicking in a motel room door and forcing his wife against her will into his vehicle.
The press release said officers searched the area for the suspect vehicle and located it at 64 W. and Loop 323. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over and the driver failed to comply, leading officers in a slow speed pursuit around Loop 323 back to the Super 8 motel. Officers took the suspect into custody and the wife was recovered from the vehicle uninjured.
Jones was transported to Smith County Jail and booked in.
