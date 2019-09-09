VIDEO: Nacogdoches County sheriff’s deputies arrest man after low-speed chase, foot pursuit

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 26-year-old man Friday night after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop, led law enforcement on a low-speed chase, and then ran on foot.
Colby Ray Callaway, of Garrison, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on two counts of evading arrest with a vehicle and a parole warrant. No bond amounts have been set for his charges.
According to a post on the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office page, NCSO deputies tried to stop a car for a traffic violation near the intersection of University Drive and the loop. The driver, who was later identified as Callaway refused to stop, the post stated.
Callaway then allegedly led law enforcement on a low-speed chase on several Nacogdoches streets. In the dashcam video, the driver of the car can be seen running a red light.
Eventually, Callaway pulled into the parking lot of Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital. While the car was still in drive, Callaway jumped out and ran on foot, the Facebook post stated. He was caught a short time later.
Callaway was arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.
The Nacogdoches Police Department assisted with the arrest, the Facebook post stated.
