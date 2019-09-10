Angelina County commissioners set public hearings on proposed property tax rate hike

By Khyati Patel | September 10, 2019 at 12:15 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 12:15 PM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County residents have two opportunities to address commissioners over a proposed increase to the property tax rate.

County commissioners are proposing a budget that includes raising the property tax rate to 50 cents per $100 of property value. The increase would be the first for county residents since 2016.

Public hearings on the proposal are set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16, and 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20. Both hearings will be in the commissioners courtroom at 606. E. Lufkin Ave.

The proposed budget also includes money for two additional deputies, and a $5,688 pay raise for all deputies. That would bring the starting pay to $45,000.

