Angelina County commissioners table possible landfill rate hike

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County commissioners on Tuesday tabled a request for the county’s Waste Management Center to increase rates.
Landfill manager Chuck Brooks said the last rate increase was in 2008.
Brooks is proposing increasing commercial rates by 10 percent. He told commissioners the rate hike is needed due to the continuing rise in costs of day-to-day operations and future construction costs at the landfill.
The current rate for uncompacted waste is at $7.19 per cubic yard. The proposed rate will be $7.909 per cubic yard. For compacted waste, the current rate is $7.34 per cubic yard, while the proposed rate will be $8.07 per cubic yard.
Brooks also proposed raising rates for county residents from $5.25 per cubic yard to $6 per cubic yard.
He said the rates for tarp fees will remain the same.
Commissioners will reconsider the agenda item at the next meeting.
