VIDEO: Lufkin Crime Stoppers asks for help IDing backpack thief

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly stole a backpack containing a laptop computer and a textbook titled “Crime in America” from the Angelina College women’s basketball locker room.
“When you’re an idealistic, young student or the parent paying for that idealism, you see a college campus as a safe place - not a ‘safe space,’ that’s another matter entirely - for learning, introspection, thought, and career preparation,” a bulletin on the Lufkin Crime Stoppers page states.
The post went on to say that thieves, on the other hand, see college campuses as “prime targets filled with distracted students in possession of the hottest electronics, newly minted credit cards, and expensive books and school supplies.”
The alleged theft occurred on Aug. 28, according to the Lufkin Crime Stoppers website.
At about 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 28, a woman walked into the AC women’s basketball locker room and walked out with someone else’s backpack. When the suspect left the campus, she walked past a security camera and looked directly at it.
A law enforcement officer later found the stolen backpack in the parking lot of Big Lots in Lufkin. The victim’s ASUS laptop computer and a textbook titled “Crime in America” were missing from the backpack, according to the Crime Stoppers website.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is urged to click the “SOLVE THIS” button on the Lufkin Crime Stoppers website, use the app, or call (936) 639-TIPS.
“Cases like this tend to be shared across social media, which helps in quickly solving them, but it’s important to remember that only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and reward eligible,” the bulletin states. “With Crime Stoppers, the entire process, from tip to reward, is handled without identifying the tipster.”
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.