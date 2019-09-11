Angelina County sheriff warns motorists of changes to Central ISD school zones on US 69

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Texas’ transportation commissioners have approved changes to the Central ISD school zones on U.S. Highway 69 North in Angelina County.
According to a post on Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches’ Facebook page, Texas Department of Transportation crews are scheduled to place new overhead signs and flashers indicating the reconfigured school zones near Central High School and the Central Elementary campus sometime in the next few days.
The 55-mph speed limit will be extended about 100 feet further north of Peach Tree Road. In addition, the overhead flashing lights at the north end of the high school campus will be moved about 600 feet further north to allow for improved sight distance for southbound motorists on Highway 69.
“These changes will be enforceable once signs are set,” the Facebook post stated. “Motorists are urged to stay alert, reduce speed and obey all traffic control in and through these school zones. These changes are results of a recent engineering study and traffic investigation that justify the need to alter the speed and reconfigure the school zones in these areas.”
