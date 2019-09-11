Arrest warrant alleges mother used meth, fell asleep prior to child’s drowning

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the mother, Tiffany Snyder, 29, has been charged with Injury to a Child by Omission, a second degree felony, after she told investigators what happened leading up to the death of her daughter, Madison Williams, age 3. Detective Sherman Dollison stated in the arrest affidavit that Snyder, as well as two men who were in the home on the night before Madison went missing, were questioned regarding the death of the child. These two men said that they daily smoked methamphetamine in the bathroom with Snyder while Madison was asleep in her room across the hall. The warrant further states that the night before Madison went missing, Tiffany Snyder admitted she went into the bathroom alone and smoked meth while Madison slept.