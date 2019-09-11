Diboll looking to give home fans a win for Homecoming 2019

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Lumberjacks are sitting at 2-0 on the young 2019 season and ready to make it 3-0 by the end of Friday night.
The Lumberjacks will host Cleveland Friday for their annual Homecoming event. It has already been a busy week. On Monday they had a pep rally, bonfire, golf cart parade and firework show. That all coming after the kids had classes and practice.
“It was a big shindig,” Diboll Head Coach Blake Morrison said. " Lightning came out of the sky and we had to get off the grass early but it cleared out and we were able to have the community out here."
The community is special to this group of players.
“The kids talk about it every game - “the roar”,” Morrison said. “We are just looking to give the fans a product they can be proud of.”
Diboll has started off the year with wins over Bridge City and Huntington. The team has Cleveland and then one more non-district game before starting district action on Oct.4 against Crockett.
“We are getting better each week,” Morrison said. We are throwing more stuff at them and trying to use their noggin other than making contact. It is working. Some of it is still a work in progress but it is getting better."
