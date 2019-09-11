First Alert: Drying out and heating up as we round out the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have seen more scattered downpours dot our East Texas landscape this afternoon. This has offered many communities a nice cool down to go along with a free drink of water for those parched lawns and gardens as well.
Any ongoing showers and thunderstorms will wane quickly once we head toward sunset around 7:30 p.m.
Considering how dry it has been in recent weeks, we will take any rain we can get, even if it may not be as heavy or as widespread as we would like it to be.
Drier air returns by Thursday through Saturday, which will lead to sunny, hot, and dry weather making another comeback.
Rain chances will return on Sunday and continue through the middle of next week as we track a tropical wave that has a good chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm once it emerges in the northern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. Its position and track through the northern Gulf coast region early next week will ultimately determine how high our rain chances will be. The further east it goes, the less rain we will receive.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.