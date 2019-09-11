EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A nice, mild start with temperatures in the lower 70s this morning. Becoming partly cloudy this afternoon with another chance for a few showers and thundershowers to pop up. Just like the last couple of days, there could be some brief, heavy downpours along with some gusty winds and lightning with some of the thundershowers. All the rain will diminish by sunset and rain chances dwindle away through the end of the week. Temperatures will still reach the mid 90s for the next few afternoons. As rain chances become scarce, temperatures will rise a bit into the weekend with many places topping out in the upper 90s and feeling like the triple digits. No long term relief is in sight from the heat.