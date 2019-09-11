Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office seeking info on fugitive burglary suspect

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information about the whereabouts of a burglary suspect who has been on the run for about a year.
According to a post on the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Chris William Jinkins, 44, of Nacogdoches, is wanted on a second-degree felony burglary of a habitation charge.
Although Jinkin’s last known residence is in Nacogdoches, he has ties to Angelina County as well, the post stated. He was possibly seen in the Lufkin area last week.
“The sheriff’s office sought a warrant for Jinkins’ arrest on 9-18-2018, which was signed by a magistrate,” the Facebook post stated. “Jinkins has been on the run for nearly a year since the warrant was issued.”
Anyone with information about Jinkin’s whereabouts is urged to call the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 560-7794 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 560-INFO. People may also leave anonymous tips at the Crime Stoppers website.
A post on the Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers Facebook page stated that the “first, most accurate” tip that results in Jinkins’ arrest could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.