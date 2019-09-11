Reconfigured school zone, speed limits approved for Central ISD

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - From TxDOT:
Transportation commissioners recently approved a reconfiguration of the Central ISD school zones on US 69 North in Angelina County.
Crews are scheduled to place new overhead signs and flashers indicating the reconfigured school zones in coming days at Central High School and Central Elementary School.
The 55 mph speed limit will be extended further north to approximately 100-feet north of Peach Tree Road. Also, the overheard flashing lights at the north end of the high school campus will be moved further north about 600-feet to allow for improved sight distance for southbound motorists on US 69.
These changes will be enforceable once signs are set. Motorists are urged to stay alert, reduce speed and obey all traffic control in and through these school zones. These changes are results of a recent engineering study and traffic investigation that justify the need to alter the speed and reconfigure the school zones in these areas.
