San Augustine to host An American Main Street in honor of 9/11

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - A ceremony in honor of first responders and those lost in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Augus Museum Theater.
The event is to reflect, remember, and recognize those who have gone before us and those who go out for us daily to do their jobs and/or volunteer to keep us safe.
A presentation will include stories from those horrific events in 2001 and from the aftermath of the tornado that impacted the community in April.
Food will be catered by Robert Harris
