WEBXTRA: Lufkin Middle School implements new mentoring program

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Middle School will be implementing a new mentoring program for 6th graders.
It’s called the Ignite Mentoring Program. Seventh and 8th graders go into the 6th grade classrooms and teach students a 40-minute lesson once a month on a variety of topics.
This month the lesson will be on Star Learner, which will provide students with study skills and how to make good grades.
There are 150 mentors and more than 600 6th graders. Each mentor is assigned five to six mentees. The mentors will have a training Wednesday and Thursday. They’ll present the lesson Friday.
