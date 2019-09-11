WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches County commissioners delay issuing burn ban

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County commissioners met Wednesday morning to discuss the possibility of issuing a burn ban.
After looking at heat trends in the county and reviewing KBDI graphs from emergency management, commissioners decided to hold off on implementing the ban.
They will closely monitor the conditions over the next couple of days. If it stays dry and hot, they may consider calling an emergency session to issue a burn ban. If conditions get better, they will continue to monitor the heat but will be less likely to call an emergency session.
Click here for a list of East Texas counties currently under burn bans.
