AAA Texas: Gas prices expected to continue falling; fluctuations possible

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The downward trend in gas prices continues across Texas, but some areas could see prices go up, according to AAA Texas.
The statewide average is $2.27 per gallon — that’s two cents less than last week and 34 cents less than a year ago.
Drivers in the Longview area are seeing an average price of $2.24, down one cent from last week. Drivers in the Tyler area are seeing an average price of $2.18, also down a penny from a week ago.
It’s possible some areas could see slight increases at the pump in the coming days due to fluctuation in gasoline stocks, according to AAA Texas.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland and Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.50, while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.16 per gallon.
Demand for retail gasoline is beginning to lower across the region with the end of the summer driving season, and exports to areas outside the U.S. are causing supplies to be at their lowest point for this time of year since 2015.
The national average is $2.57, which is the same as this day last week and 27 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
