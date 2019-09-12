D’aris McMillan runs his way to the Week 2 KTRE ASB Player of the Week

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Fourteen years ago, Jermichael Finley was finishing up his high school career at Diboll.
Now, another player wearing FInley’s number is looking to be one of the next big players out of Diboll.
“Just one person has made it out," Diboll running back D’aris McMillan said. “This year we are trying to get a lot of people out. I work really hard so I can put myself out there.”
McMillian is an old school back. He is not afraid to dish out contact and he is not afraid to take contact.
“When I go out there I just shut everything out,” McMillan said. “It is just me and my opponents on the field. I will run over all 11 if I have to.”
McMillan showed what he can do when he helped lead his team to a 61-0 shutout over Huntington. McMillan had 20 carries for 187 yards and four touchdowns. McMillan also doesn’t mind blocking.
“For us to come out and do good we have to come out together as a team,” McMillan said. “Without playing together we wouldn’t win any games.”
The stats just don’t happen. To get where he is McMillan has put in a lot of work.
“He is a kid that has worked real hard to get where he is at right now,” Diboll head coach Blake Morrison said. “Everything he is getting he deserves. It all started last year. We talk to the kids to make sure you earn what you are given. That is him. He has been a staple for us between the lines on Friday night. He is not all about the hype. It is just give me the ball so I can go score.”
