First Alert: Drying out and heating up in the days ahead

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today has been a much drier day area wide across the Piney Woods. Outside of a stray shower or two, most areas will remain hot and dry as a result of drier air working back into our part of the state.
We will revert to the hot and dry weather we had last week over the next several days, which means temperatures will be trending about five-to-seven degrees warmer than normal for the middle part of September.
Morning lows will be in the lower 70′s with daytime highs climbing into the middle 90′s under partly-to-mostly sunny skies and dry conditions from now through the weekend.
A few isolated showers may try to creep into our area early next week, but rain chances will be on the meager side, only coming in at around 20 to 30%.
