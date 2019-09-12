Gift of Love: Kay’Dence

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you asking Kay’Dence, 14, what she was up to this summer, she’d tell you she was busy.
“I went to three camps in a row,” Kay’Dence told us while holding a kitten at Tyler’s Pets Fur People. “I went to Keeps Camp, TRAC Camp, and church camp.”
For this child of the foster care system, she wouldn’t have it any other way.
That’s because Kay’Dence said she doesn’t want to go back to life she lived before entering care.
“I came into care when I was about five years old,” said Kay’Dence. “When I was living with my mom it was very very abusive.”
That part of her life is something this teen works to leave in her past, with a positive forward-focused mindset.
Her perspective is both empowered and wise. Kay’Dence said she believes it’s only a matter of time before her life changes for the better.
“I want a family who will love on me every day,” said Kay’Dence.
She plans to use that love and support to set her on the path toward her dreams.
“First I'm going to go into the military and then I'm going to study to become a vet or a CPS case worker,” said Kay’Dence. “I just want to be the first girl in our family to go into the military.”
If there is anything that makes this young teen’s heart sing, it usually has four legs and a lot of fur.
“I want a family who has dogs, cats, maybe a horse… a unicorn,” Kay’Dence said with a laugh. “Hey! Anything is possible if you set your mind to it!”
Her love for animals mimics the purity of the love she imagines for herself one day.
“I want to be there for them and I want them to be there for me,” said Kay’Dence.
It’s treatment that seems so simple to so many that Kay’Dence can only dream of for now.
But she told us she knows her story is far from over.
For more information on how to adopt Kay’Dence or other East Texas children available for adoption. Please email Brittney.Rountree@dfps.state.tx.us .
