Jasper police: Man found covered in blood at scene of homicide, charges pending

Officers arrived at the Roadway Inn to find a 53-year-old black male suspect covered in blood standing in the breezeway on the west side of the motel. The suspect put his hands up and turned around for officers voluntarily and placed his hands behind his back. The suspect told officers that the blood was not his. The suspect advised officers that the blood was from a female who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a 2019 Chrysler 300. Officers found the victim, later identified as 61-year-old Judy McKinney Arnold, in the driver seat with what appeared to be stab wounds to the upper portion of her body. Emergency Medical Technicians arrived at the scene shortly thereafter and the victim was non-responsive. Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Jimmy Miller pronounced Arnold deceased at the scene.