Jasper police: Man found covered in blood at scene of homicide, charges pending

From the Jasper Police Department
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News) - On 9/11/19 the Jasper Police Department received a 911 call from a male individual advising the dispatcher that officers were needed at the Roadway Inn motel. The caller would not provide any information as to why he needed officers or his identity.
Officers arrived at the Roadway Inn to find a 53-year-old black male suspect covered in blood standing in the breezeway on the west side of the motel. The suspect put his hands up and turned around for officers voluntarily and placed his hands behind his back. The suspect told officers that the blood was not his. The suspect advised officers that the blood was from a female who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a 2019 Chrysler 300. Officers found the victim, later identified as 61-year-old Judy McKinney Arnold, in the driver seat with what appeared to be stab wounds to the upper portion of her body. Emergency Medical Technicians arrived at the scene shortly thereafter and the victim was non-responsive. Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Jimmy Miller pronounced Arnold deceased at the scene.
The victim and suspect had been in a dating relationship for approximately 21 years but when asked the suspect would not give any details of the incident or to the motive.
An autopsy was ordered and will be performed by the Jefferson County Medical Examiners office. The name of the suspect has not been released at this time pending formal charges and arraignment.