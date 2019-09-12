Latin American folk singer, activist hosts free concert on SFA campus

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A prominent Nicaraguan musician, artist, and activist will hold a free concert on the campus of Stephen F. Austin State University Thursday evening as part of his visit to Nacogdoches.
Luis Enrique Mejia Godoy, 74, is a household name in his native country. He’s been in political exile for more than a year due to his activism and the powerful music that sends a message against the injustice and poverty of Central America and the corrupt government in power.
Close friend Jeana Paul Ureña described Godoy as the Bob Dylan of Latin America.
“He has been working in music well over 40 years," Ureña said. "His songs are associated with many of the important movements for peace and freedom in Latin America. Today, his voice is very special as it comes to addressing a situation that is very critical in Nicaragua today.”
Godoy’s art is heavily influenced by the pre-Colombian era and contains many faces and symbols that pay homage to indigenous cultures and folklore, according to Ureña.
Godoy traveled to Nacogdoches to receive a book, "Qué Tiene la Música: Canciones, Poemas y Dibujos de Luis Enrique Mejía Godoy,” presented by SFA’s LaNana Creek Press, which features a collection of Godoy’s art, poetry, and lyrics. Ureña’s husband, Dr. Juan Carlos Ureña, professor of Spanish, tasked students with selecting song lyrics and poems to accompany art produced by Godoy for the purpose of presenting him with the book.
The class members collaborated for five weeks with the LaNana Creek Press to produce 50 artistic copies of the book containing the songs and artwork, according to SFA. A commercial version of the book is also available for purchase.
A majority of the proceeds from book sales will go to families and individuals in Nicaragua who have been affected by the political unrest the nation is facing.
Godoy will hold a free concert for the general public beginning Thursday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Cole Concert Hall on SFA campus.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.