Polk County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help IDing man who stole bucket truck

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a bucket truck from a gated area at the Leggett ISD campus sometime between July 3 and 8.
According to a press release sent out earlier this week, an unknown suspect entered a gated area at the Leggett ISD campus and stole a 2007 International 4300 bucket truck that belongs to Griffin Electric.
The truck was found abandoned in Nacogdoches, but the Polk County Sheriff’s Office still needs assistance identifying the suspect or suspects, the press release stated.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released a picture of a person of interest in the case and a photo of the bucket truck that was stolen. The photo of the person of interest shows a man attempting to use the company gas card that was in the stolen truck, the press release.
Anyone who has any information on the case or who knows the identity of the man in the photo is urged to call Polk County Crime Stoppers at (936) 327-STOP or Detective Lee Rogers at (936) 329-9024.
People who call the Crime Stoppers hotline may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest.
