Tyler police: No injuries reported after officers respond to reports of shots fired near Walmart

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Tyler Police Department responded to reports that gunshots were heard near the Walmart on State Highway 64 Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported in the incident, and the store has been cleared.
At 8:22 p.m., an employee said that customers will be allowed back into the store within the next 20 to 30 minutes.
Don Martin, a spokesman for the Tyler Police Department, said Wednesday evening that TPD officers responded to Walmart on Highway 64 around 6 p.m. to check out reports of shots being fired. He said during a press conference at the scene that people in the store and surrounding businesses of it heard what sounded like multiple gunshots.
“We’re very, very thankful that we don’t have an active shooter situation going on right now,” Martin said.
Officers from the Tyler Police Department arrived at the scene almost immediately, Martin said. They evacuated the store and did a thorough search of the Walmart store. No suspects were found, and no evidence like shell casings was found at the scene.
The store was cleared, and as the Walmart employees headed back inside, a sheriff’s office deputy could be heard on a bullhorn congratulating them on how they handled the incident.
Martin said TPD officers are now searching a wooded area behind the store.
No one was injured in the incident, Martin said.
East Texas News has reporters at the scene. A large police presence is visible, and it looks as though at least some of the employees are out of the building.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are still at the scene helping with traffic control, Martin said.
During the press conference at the scene, Martin said it is possible that they will call a helicopter or drones in to assist with the search.
KLTV has reached out to Walmart’s corporate office for a statement.
