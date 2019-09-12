Webxtra: Hollywood Motorcycles modifies bikes with passion

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Hollywood Motorcycles in Nacogdoches has been working on a special project for an Australian biker.
While traveling, the Australian broke down in Corrigan and found his way to Hollywood Motorcycles in Nacogdoches.
Today they’re showing off the finished labor of love. The motorcycle is a mixture of American icons like bald eagles and John Wayne combined with Australian touches of kangaroos and a Southern Cross to help navigate the lonely nights on the road.
