Chris Carpenter’s big night for Jacksonville Indians earns him ASB Player of the Week honors

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Chris Carpenter, wide receiver and special teams for the Jacksonville Indians, has earned American State Bank’s Red Zone Player of the Week award for his breakout game against the Palestine Wildcats in Week 2.
With less than a minute left in the game, Carpenter took a slant pass 45 yards for a touchdown to put the Indians up 45-44, and securing the Indians’ win. Carpenter ended the night with 13 catches for 275 yards and two touchdowns.
But if you ask him, it comes down to how the team finishes the night.
“I just like to, I don’t know how to explain it, I care so much about my friends that I try so hard to, like, lead my team in every situation I can,” said Carpenter. "And even if we’re down or up I try to stay positive as much as I can. And show that they can depend on me at any time."
“He plays on all the special teams, a very unselfish kid," said Wayne Coleman, Jacksonville coach. "He’s a great blocker at wide receiver, so he does a lot of the unselfish things that you look for in a player and the things you’re asking for every player to do that sometimes you know your top-notch athletes doesn’t want to do -- they’re too good for that -- but Chris isn’t that way.”
Carpenter’s unselfishness follows him off of the field.
“All kids are special. I love like our Special Education kids we have here, I love them to death," Carpenter said. "If I could give them my athletic ability I would, like, they mean everything to me. Just to see their smiles every time I walk in their class, it’s amazing.”
Influenced by his mother, Carpenter is already off to a great start of doing heartfelt things.
“She means everything to me; she’s my ride or die," Carpenter said. “It’s just me and her. I mean she’s a great woman, like, she’s amazing.”
