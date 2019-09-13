First Alert: A hot and mainly dry weekend on the menu

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - There will be no weather issues for week 3 of the Red Zone tonight as we get to enjoy another night of high school football in East Texas under a harvest moon on Friday the 13th.
We will be in store for a mostly sunny, hot, but less humid weekend as morning lows in the lower 70′s give way to afternoon highs topping out in the middle 90′s. While a stray, afternoon shower cannot completely be ruled out, most areas will stay completely dry this weekend.
Some deeper moisture sitting out in the Gulf of Mexico will start to encroach on our area next week, which will bring back some low-to-modest rain chances to the Piney Woods. Those 20-30% odds of getting wet will start on Monday and continue throughout all of next week.
With those rain chances back in play, we should see those daytime highs come down a few degrees, topping out in the lower 90′s.
