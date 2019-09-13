Houston-area bank robbery suspect dies after fleeing traffic stop, crashing at Nacogdoches golf course

The suspect crashed near Woodland Hills Golf Course (Source: Lufkin Police)
By Stephanie Frazier | September 12, 2019 at 8:40 PM CDT - Updated September 12 at 8:40 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Police Department is assisting the Texas Department of Public Safety with a vehicle crash on U.S. 59 north at Woodland Hills Golf Course.

Police say the incident began at 7:10 p.m. as a vehicle pursuit on Loop 287 at Old Moffett Road with an armed Houston-area bank robbery suspect.

When the officer initiated a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle, the suspect refused to stop. He led officers on a pursuit, continuing on to U.S. 59 north, traveling at a high rate of speed.

The suspect continued north on U.S. 59 toward Nacogdoches until he wrecked out near the 12th hole at Woodland Hills Golf Course, police say. The suspect died on impact. His name will not be released until tomorrow.

Top speeds reached in excess of 100 mph.

The investigation is ongoing and northbound traffic is moving slowly in the area.

