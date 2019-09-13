Jasper police: Man found covered in blood at homicide scene charged with murder

JASPER, TEXAS (KTRE) - A Jasper man found covered in blood at the scene of a homicide has now formally been charged with murder, according to police.
Jasper police reported 53-year-old Royce Edward Larkin was officially arraigned and charged with murder on Sept. 12.
According to police, Larkin was covered in blood at the scene of where 61-year-old Judy McKinney Arnold was found with multiple stab wounds inside a car at the Rodeway Hotel on Sept. 11.
Jasper police reported they were dispatched to the hotel after the department received a 911 call from a man who told them they were needed but would not specify why nor give his identity.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found Larkin standing on a breezeway on the west side of the motel. According to Jasper police, he put his hands up and turned around voluntarily for the officers.
Jasper police reported Larkin also told the officers the blood on him was not his but of the victim, later identified as Arnold, who officers found sitting in the driver’s seat of a 2019 Chrysler 300.
In a press release, Jasper police said the Jefferson County Medical Examiner Office reported the multiple stab wounds has punctured Arnold’s lungs, resulting in her death.
The Municipal Judge Rober Jackson place as $1million bond on Larkin. He has been booked into the Jasper County Jail.
