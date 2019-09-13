Man arrested after search allegedly turns up multiple drugs in Lufkin apartment

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police said a man was arrested after a narcotics search warrant turned up multiple drugs and a handgun.
According to a Facebook post from Lufkin Police & Fire, Friday morning the Lufkin Police Department Special Services Division with the assistance of the Special Response Team, executed a narcotics search warrant at Stephens Court Apartments.
The post said the Lufkin Police Department’s Special Services Division began investigating complaints of narcotics trafficking taking place at the complex. During the investigation, SSU detectives were able to pinpoint that the trafficking was taking place from apartment No. 44.
The post said David Vincent Jones, 31, and three other adults were detained inside the apartment upon arrival. During the search of the residence, detectives located powder cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy, alprazolam, marijuana and a 40 cal. handgun.
“Once SSU detectives were able to determine that Jones was the source of the illegal narcotics the other three subjects were released,” Sgt. Strickland said. “It appears that Mr. Jones had a vast array of illegal narcotics in his supply.”
The post said Jones was arrested for two counts of second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance. Police said the narcotics will be sent to a lab for further testing, so additional charges may be pending.
