TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chef Hannah Parker, owner of Pearl’s Kitchen in Mount Pleasant, shares a recipe for a delicious fall dessert featuring maple and apples!
Maple + Brown Butter Apple Galette by Pearl’s Kitchen
For the Crust 2 1/2 C Flour 1 1/2 t Salt 1 C Cold Butter, cut into pieces 1/4 - 1/2 C Cold Water
1/4 C Salted Butter
2 T Maple Syrup
1 ea Vanilla Bean, scraped
4 lg Granny Smith Apples
1 ea Egg
1 t Water As Needed
Turbinado Sugar
Preheat oven to 375ºF
1. Stir ﬂour and salt together to combine.
2. In the bowl of a stand mixer, ﬁtted with the paddle attachment, work butter into the ﬂour mixture until it resembles corn meal with a few pea - size pieces.
3. Add 1/4 C cold water, mix dough until it holds together when squeezed, if needed add remaining water, 1 T at a time, using extra caution to not overwork the dough.
4. Place dough on work surface, form a ﬂat disk and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate until ﬁrm, at least 45 minutes. While chilling dough, prepare your ﬁlling.
5. In a small pot, combine your butter, scraped vanilla bean, and maple syrup and allow your butter to brown, but not burn, set aside.
6. Once chilled, and ﬁlling is resting, unwrap your dough, place on ﬂoured surface, and using a rolling pin, roll out until you have about a 12-inch circle. Transfer dough to a parchment lined sheet pan (if the edges hang over the sheet pan, it is okay, they will be folded in before baking).
7. Peel your apples and slice into about 1/8” slices. Lay your apples in the crust, overlapping, leaving about 1 1/4” border around the crust. Add more apple slices wherever you need to ﬁll in open space without apples.
8. Brush your butter mixture over the tops of the apples, making sure to get all surfaces coated.
9. Fold the edges of the dough over on top of the apples, folding and tucking all the way around as needed.
10. Brush edges of dough with egg wash (egg combined with 1 t of water), followed by sprinkling the apples + crust with turbaned sugar.
11. Bake until crust is golden and apples are softened and starting to brown on the edges, about 45 minutes. Allow to cool slightly before cutting.
