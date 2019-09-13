Nac looking to rebound after rivalry loss

“They are a physical team and talented," Allmen said. "I think they can play with anybody in 6A. They are solid across the board. A great running team. They can throw the ball if they want to they just haven’t had to. The main thing we have to have happen is we have to see ourselves take a big stride as a football team in the areas that will help us compete for a championship. Taking care of the details throughout the game, playing with more consistent effort. Taking care of the ball and cause more turnovers. Field Position.”