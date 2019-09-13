Pro-wrestling ‘Brawl at the Brewery’ to benefit the East Texas Food Bank

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Big Daddy Yum Yum stopped by to talk about his Saturday night match against Lucha Libra superstar Estrella Galactica in the fight to end hunger benefiting the East Texas Food Bank.
The event, ‘Brawl At The Brewery’, Saturday, September 14th is FREE admission with a non-perishable food donation at the gate of True Vine Brewing Company, 2453 Earl Campbell Parkway in Tyler, starting at 7:00 pm.
The East Texas Food Bank and Main Event Pro Wrestling are working together presenting six matches for glory, gold, and mostly to raise awareness about hunger in East Texas.
Headlining the event will be Curt Mathews and Jared Wayne, the gym rats known as “Pump Patrol” defending their titles against Impact Wrestling stars Hunter and Titan, known as “The Pillars of Destiny”. Lucha Libra superstar Estrella Galactica will take on Big Daddy Yum Yum. Also appearing is Nick Scott fresh off his WWE Monday Night Raw debut and All Japan Pro Wrestling star Nobie Bryant.
