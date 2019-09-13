San Augustine, Garrison set for another big showdown

November 29, 2018 was just the latest chapter in a growing rivalry between the two schools. Tied at 20 in the 2A DI Reg.III Semifinal, Garrison had an extra point blocked and the Wolves would return it to go up 22-20. It would be the deciding two pints with San Augustine holding on to win 29-27 and advance to the regional final where they would beat Tenaha and go to the state semifinal.