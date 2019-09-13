Shelby County sheriff: Robbery suspect, mother planned to flee country to avoid capture

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Multiple agencies helped to capture a suspect who allegedly robbed an homeowner in the early morning hours of Aug. 17.
According to a Facebook post from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, at 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 17, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home located in the Campti community in response to an aggravated robbery.
The post said deputies learned that the homeowner was asleep and was awakened by the intruder. The homeowner stated the intruder was demanding money. The post said the intruder forced the homeowner to the floor and forced her to empty her wallet. The homeowner provided deputies with a visual description of the intruder. The homeowner escaped by locking the door when the intruder stepped outside on the patio. The homeowner then ran to call for help and the intruder shattered the glass door in an attempt to regain entry.
The post said through the investigation, SCSO Chief Deputy Kevin Windham obtained information on the suspect and the suspects’ injuries. Chief Windham and SCSO Deputy Ruth Gonzales were informed that the suspect had received treatment outside Shelby County. Once the suspect was identified, information was obtained that the suspect and his mother were planning on fleeing to another country to avoid capture by law enforcement officials.
The post said Chief Windham, Deputy Gonzales, SCSO Lieutenant Del Birdwell, and the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office set up surveillance at a designated location in Nacogdoches County. Once the suspects’ vehicle was observed, it was followed from Nacogdoches County into Angelina County, where Chief Windham contacted the Angelina County Sheriff’s Department for assistance. The post said the suspects were arrested without further incident.
Raul Alexander Gomez, 19, of Nacogdoches, is currently being held at the SCSO on the charges of theft, aggravated robbery, and an ICE hold.
Artisma Margarita Gomez, 48, of San Augustine, is currently being held at the SCSO on the charges of Hindering Apprehension, and an ICE hold.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.