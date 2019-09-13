Shelby County sheriff: Robbery suspect, mother planned to flee country to avoid capture

The post said deputies learned that the homeowner was asleep and was awakened by the intruder. The homeowner stated the intruder was demanding money. The post said the intruder forced the homeowner to the floor and forced her to empty her wallet. The homeowner provided deputies with a visual description of the intruder. The homeowner escaped by locking the door when the intruder stepped outside on the patio. The homeowner then ran to call for help and the intruder shattered the glass door in an attempt to regain entry.