East Texas officials say public speaking skills in high demand

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Experts say soft skills like public speaking are in high demand in the current job market.
Job seekers with strong communications skills are more likely to be hired.
Stephen F. Austin Professor Dr. Sudeshna Roy says employers are placing a higher value on public speaking skills in this digital age.
“Why are more and more employers looking that aspect of it. Because in order to be an effective public speaker you need to have critical thinking skills to build those arguments,” Roy said.
An ability once considered a soft skill, that means it is a personality trait rather than a technical skill.
“Contemporary organizations their hiring managers, and managers and people who are entrepreneurs they recognize that public speaking is not just about the skill building about it. It’s just not vocational, it’s more about your cognitive skills.,” Roy said.
Executive Director Mark Durand with the Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas says being able to effectively communicate displays your strengths, ideas and thoughts and makes a job candidate more appealing to employers.
“Ones that are management opportunities ones that are leadership, executives, and then you have to be able to interact with your workforce to the people that you supervise, the people you train. So in the public speaking a lot employers feel that they can train on the technical skills but the soft skills, critical skills, are the ones job seekers are lacking,” Durand said.
Growing that skill set Durand says they offer resources at their office to help job seekers improve their writing skills.
Experts say anyone can learn public speaking skills and deliver presentations effectively.
